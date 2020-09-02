Grinnell College Poll finds growing GOP concerns over vote counting

A new Grinnell College National Poll shows growing concerns about the November election.

The Grinnell Poll found one third of likely voters surveyed are “not too confident”or “not at all confident” ballots in the presidential election will be counted as the voters intended. Skepticism among Republicans has grown since the last poll in March. This new Grinnell Poll was conducted from last Wednesday through Sunday. Just over half of all Republicans surveyed last week expressed concern about mail-in voting.

The survey found a partisan divide about the safety of sending kids back to school during the pandemic. Two out of three Republicans view in-person attendance as mostly safe, while nearly three out of four Democrats view school buildings as mostly unsafe gathering places in the pandemic.

The poll found that if the election were held today, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would finish ahead of Republican President Donald Trump in the national popular vote by eight points. The Grinnell Poll was conducted by Des Moines-based pollster J. Ann Selzer and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1%.