Iowa State president bows to public pressure, no fans allowed at football game

Iowa State University is changing the decision the school announced Monday to allow 25,000 fans into Jack Trice Stadium for the season-opening home football game Saturday.

Athletic Director Jamie Pollard announced today that school president Wendy Wintersteen told him last night that she has weighed feedback she has received from the community and has decided to reverse the decision.

There has been lots of public feedback on the decision with the rising COVID-19 rates in Story County. Governor Kim Reynolds was asked about it at her news conference today and said she was confident fans could safely attend the game if they followed COVID guidelines.

Pollard says they will continue to monitor the situation closely and make a decision regarding fans for the next home game against Oklahoma October 3rd at a later date.