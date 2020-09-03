Axne says another Covid relief package should pass ASAP

Third District Congresswoman Cindy Axne says the U.S. House must act quickly to avert another government shutdown at the end of this month and pass another coronavirus relief package.

Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, says the partisan stalemate between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House must end.

“We have people who won’t come off of a negotiation because of some pet project they’ve got in there,” Axne says, “instead of focusing on the big issues we’re facing right now — people who need some money in their pocket because they’re unemployed.”

Axne says the final package must include money to provide enhanced unemployment benefits and relief to renters. On Tuesday, the Trump Administration issued an eviction moratorium through the end of the year for Americans who meet certain income thresholds. Advocates say without federal assistance, renters will face huge bills when the moratorium ends and some landlords may be forced into bankruptcy.

“Unfortunately we’re starting to run into some difficult times in regard to people not having what they need to put food on the table,” Axne says.

Axne says the growing number of Covid cases in Iowa is a concern and the governor should follow the White House Coronavirus Task Force recommendation and issue a statewide order that face coverings be worn in public.

“President Trump’s Administration has advised that Iowa does this. The Centers for Disease Control has advised that Iowa go to a mask mandate, so I’m going to listen to the folks who do this for a living,” Axne says, “who read the data and who say that if we put masks on, we could lower the spread.”

There should be a national mask mandate, too, Axne says. Axne is seeking reelection to a second term in the U.S. House. She faces Republican David Young of Van Meter, who she defeated in 2018.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)