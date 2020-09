Waverly police have released the name of the man who apparently drowned in the Cedar River earlier this week.

He has been identified as 60-year-old Clay Moser of Waverly. Waverly police said Wednesday the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation positively identified the body as Moser, but they did not give any details on the exact cause of death.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Oelwein)