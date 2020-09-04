Investigation concludes police shooting during Quad Cities rioting was justified

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has concluded a Davenport policeman was justified in the use of deadly force in a shoot-out during a night of rioting.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of June 1st. Twenty-three-year-old Marquis Tousant of Rock Island, Illinois, was killed. The investigation concludes Tousant shot at least five bullets that hit a pick-up carrying three policemen looking for suspects in an earlier shooting.

The review concludes action taken by the policeman who fired the shot that killed Tousant was justified. Officials say video shows earlier in the evening Tousant was among a group that broke into a jewelry store during a night of violence in the Quad Cities. The officers in the pickup were looking for suspects and authorities say Tousant was in a group trying to ambush the police.

Yesterday in Bettendorf, a police officer shot and killed a 53-year-old man. According to a statement from Bettendorf Police, officers were responding to a call about a man holding a knife to the throat of a four-year-old. The department reports other children were in the Bettendorf home when officers arrived and an officer shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.