Northern Iowa county considers ban on future wind farms

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors is considering how to craft what essentially would be a ban on the expansion of commercial wind energy production in the county.

Alliant Energy has two wind farms in the county. One — called the Kossuth Wind Farm — has 84 turbines. Alliant’s Golden Plains Wind Farm has 82 turbines that stretch out over Kossuth and Winnebago Counties. Kossuth County Board of Supervisors chairman Jack Plathe says another wind farm in northern Kossuth County is in the planning stage.

“If they didn’t build it, we would not want to entertain any other applications,” he says.

In mid-2018, the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance to regulate the construction and operation of commercial wind turbines that are over 125 feet tall.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)