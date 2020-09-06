Health officials urge Iowans not to take a holiday from Covid precautions

The state’s coronavirus website listed 1,774 new cases of Covid from test results confirmed from mid-morning Friday through mid-morning today. Twenty-eight deaths from Covid were reported to the state during that time period.

Public health officials are urging Iowans not to take a holiday from pandemic protocols. Wapello County Public Health director Lynelle Diers said there was a surge in cases around July 4th in the Ottumwa area and she’s hoping people don’t let their guard down at Labor Day events.

“Please wear a mask and also social distance as much as possible,” she said. “This is not the time to be hugging people you haven’t seen for six months because now you’re hugging everybody else they’ve been with the last two weeks.”

Diers is among those who do the contract tracing after someone tests positive in Wapello County.

“I’ve heard the people say, ‘Yes, somebody died. I was at the funeral.’ Guess what they do at the funeral? They hug each other at the funerals and then they contract Covid,” Diers said. “…After July 4th it became reality for my small agency, the number of people that tested positive for Covid because they wanted to go party.”

The number of patients admitted to intensive care units in Iowa hospitals is rising; 83 were admitted to an ICU over the weekend.

(Kyle Smith, KBIZ, Ottuwma contributed to this story.)