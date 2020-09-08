More than a dozen Iowa Pizza Huts have closed

At least 15 of the Pizza Hut restaurants in Iowa have been closed, following the announcement in July that up to 300 locations around the country would be closing.

The company that owns 20 percent of Pizza Hut franchises in the United States filed for bankruptcy this summer and announced it planned to sell all its Pizza Hut restaurants. That prompted the company that owns the Pizza Hut brand to strike a restructuring deal.

The majority of the Pizza Hut closures around the country are dine-in restaurants, according to several media reports. The company has been emphasizing its carry-out and delivery business in recent years and the pandemic accelerated that shift. Fifteen Iowa Pizza Hut restaurants linked on the company’s website carry the message that the location “has been permanently closed.”

One of two Pizza Huts in Dubuque has been closed. According to the website, the other Iowa Pizza Huts to close are in Boone, Dyersville, Eldridge, Grundy Center, Independence, Iowa Falls, Le Claire, Manchester, Maquoketa, Newton, Oelwein, Tipton, Urbandale and Vinton.

(Additional reporting by Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)