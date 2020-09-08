Special elections underway in several Iowa counties

Special elections are being held in nine Iowa counties today.

In Humboldt County, voters will decide whether to continue a one-cent local option sales tax. The revenue is used by local governments in the county.

Other elections are specifically related to school facilities. Voters in Clay, Marshall, Jasper, Poweshiek, Ida, Crawford and Des Moines Counties are deciding how to use sales tax revenue or whether to continue borrowing plans for classroom expenses or school buildings.

Voters in the Waukee School District are voting on a $205 million plan that would lead to construction of three new school buildings, a swimming pool for Waukee athletics and renovation of other buildings in the district. Voters in the Southeast Polk district are being asked to approve a $92 million plan that outlines new school building construction as well as a new athletic stadium.