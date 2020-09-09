Cyber attack hits Fort Dodge public schools

The Fort Dodge Community School District was hit by a cyber attack on Wednesday.

Officials with the Fort Dodge Community School District issued a statement Wednesday afternoon that said the district was hit by a cyber attack. The attack took down servers for the district and disabled internet and phone services. The district then made the decision in interest of safety for students and staff members to cancel classes on Thursday.

Fort Dodge administrators say they are working with authorities to get the systems back up and running and they hope to have the issues resolved by Friday.

(Reporting by Robert Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)