Teen charged for Labor Day fire at Ottumwa Little League field

A teenager has been charged in connection with a fire at a Little League field in Ottumwa.

The Ottumwa Police Department announced the arrest of a 13-year-old girl on Wednesday. The minor was charged with reckless use of fire, a serious misdemeanor. The child was later released to her parents.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Labor Day, crews from the Ottumwa Fire Department responded to the fire that originated at the press box at the Midwest Fields on Ottumwa’s west side. No one was injured.

Ottumwa Little League board members say there was minor damage to the press box’s roof, however, the crow’s nest which sits atop the press box was destroyed by the fire and will have to be replaced.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)