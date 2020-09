Two northeast Iowans are charged with taking part in a kidnapping.

Oelwein police were advised of an alleged child abduction that took place in the 10 block of 6th Street Northwest around 8 p.m. Thursday. Following an investigation, authorities found the suspect vehicle in Black Hawk County. A man and woman were then arrested for felony child stealing.

Officials identified them as 31-year-old Raquel Bowser of Oelwein and 27-year-old Justin Green of West Union.

(By Roger King, KOEL, Oelwein)