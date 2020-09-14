Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 9/14/20

Class 4A
1. Southeast Polk (3-0), LW #2 vs #4 Valley
2. Urbandale (3-0), LW #5 @ Indianola
3. Dowling Catholic (2-1), LW #1 vs #6 Waukee
4. WDM Valley (1-1), LW #4 @ #1 Southeast Polk
5. Cedar Rapids Washington (3-0), LW #6 @ Dubuque Senior
6. Waukee (2-1), LW #7 @ #3 Dowling
7. Ankeny (2-1), LW #8 @ C.B. Thomas Jefferson
8. Johnston (2-1), LW (X) @ Ankeny Centennial
9. Iowa City West (2-0), LW #9 Idle
10.Cedar Falls (2-1), LW #3 vs Dubuque Hempstead
Class 3A
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (3-0), LW #1 @ DSM Hoover
2. Harlan (3-0), LW #2 vs Denison-Schleswig
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0), LW #3 vs Newton
4. Lewis Central (3-0), LW #4 @ Carroll
5. Davenport Assumption (3-0), LW #6 @ Central DeWitt
6. Washington (3-0), LW #9 @ Mount Pleasant
7. Grinnell (2-1), LW #8 vs Oskaloosa
8. Decorah (3-0), LW (X) @ Waterloo East
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1), LW #10 vs LeMars
10.Webster City (3-0) @ Humboldt
Class 2A
1. PCM (Monroe) (3-0), LW #1 @ Saydel
2. Williamsburg (3-0), LW #2 vs West Burlington
3. West Lyon (3-0), LW #3 vs Unity Christian
4. Waukon (2-1), LW #4 vs Oelwein
5. Sioux Center (3-0), LW #6 @ MOC-Floyd Valley
6. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (3-0), LW #7 @ Sheldon
7. Mount Vernon (3-0), LW (X) vs Vinton-Shellsburg
8. Estherville-Lincoln Central (3-0), LW (X) vs Spirit Lake
9. West Liberty (2-1), LW #5 @ Tipton
10. Monticello (2-0), LW #10 @ Maquoketa (Sat)
Class 1A
1. OABCIG (3-0), LW #1 vs East Sac County
2. South Central Calhoun (3-0), LW #2 @ #10 Pocahontas Area
3. Van Meter (3-0), LW #3 vs West Central Valley
4. Underwood (3-0), LW #4 @ Treynor
5. Emmetsburg (3-0), LW #5 @ Sioux Central
6. Sigourney-Keota (3-0), LW #6 vs Van Buren
7. South Hamilton (3-0), LW (X) vs South Hardin
8. Pleasantville (3-0), LW (X) vs Central Decatur
9. Woodward-Granger (3-0), LW #10 vs Panorama
10.Pocahontas Area (3-0), LW (X) vs #2 South Central Calhoun
Class A
1. Grundy Center (3-0), LW #1 @ Lynnville-Sully
2. Saint Ansgar (3-0), LW #2 vs West Fork
3. Iowa City Regina (2-1), LW #3 vs Wapello
4. Edgewood-Colesburg (3-0), LW #4 vs East Buchanan
5. Wapsie Valley (3-0), LW #5 vs Starmont
6. South Winneshiek (3-0), LW #6 vs Postville
7. Lisbon (3-0), LW #7 @ North Cedar
8. West Hancock (2-1), LW #8 vs St. Edmond
9. Logan-Magnolia (3-0), LW #10 @ Ridge View
10.MFL-Mar-Mac (2-1), LW #9 @ Clayton Ridge
8-player
1. Don Bosco (2-0), LW #1 vs Central (Elkader)
2. Remsen St. Mary’s (2-0), LW #2 @ West Bend-Mallard
3. Audubon (3-0), LW #3 @ Boyer Valley
4. Montezuma (3-0), LW #4 @ English Valleys
5. Fremont-Mills (3-0), LW #5 @ East Union
6. Newell-Fonda (3-0), LW #6 Idle
7. CAM (Anita) (3-0), LW #7 @ East Mills
8. Springville (3-0), LW #8 vs #10 Easton Valley
9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-0), LW #9 vs Collins-Maxwell
10.Easton Valley (3-0), LW #10 @ #8 Springville