Body of missing Creston woman found in Missouri

Deputies in Worth County, Missouri, say they have found the body of a missing 42-year-old woman who vanished from southern Iowa last month.

Worth County Prosecuting Attorney Janet Wake Larison says in a press release that the body of Melissa Chapman was found Monday evening after sheriff’s deputies received a tip. Chapman was last seen alive in Mount Ayr on August 23rd.

Authorities found her cell phone and a vehicle abandoned later that week in a storage shed. Larison says the case is being investigated as a homicide and that further details are not being released. Chapman had lived in Creston before moving to Missouri.

Reports say she had been scheduled to testify in an abuse case involving a former boyfriend, a man who is jailed on unrelated charges.

(By Ryan Matheny, KMA, Shenandoah)