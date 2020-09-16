Driver dies after hitting school bus in Benton County

One adult is dead and five kids were hurt in an accident in northeast Iowa’s Benton County this morning.

It happened a half-mile north of Highway 30 on county road V-44 just after 7:30 am. The Iowa State Patrol says a northbound caravan dropped off the shoulder multiple times, overcorrected, and then crossed into the path of a bus. The caravan was hit on the driver’s side.

The driver of the caravan died in the crash. Five kids on the bus suffered minor injuries. Their names are not being released.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)