The Iowa State Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle accident last night near Iowa Falls.

Reportedly, a 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup truck operated by 81-year-old Vernon Caruth of Iowa Falls was driving on private property when it struck a tree, flipped over, and came to rest.

The accident report stated that a medical condition was believed to have been the cause. Caruth died of his injuries at a hospital.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)