Body found in ditch near Kellogg

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help with information after a body was found in rural Kellogg.

Dispatchers got a call around 5:30 Wednesday about a fire in a roadside ditch along North 67th Avenue. A body was found after the fire was put out. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation say they are treating the death as a homicide.

No other details were revealed, but the investigators say additional information will be released when available. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 641.792.5912.