Latest Iowa license plate features red, white and blue colors

The Iowa Department of Transportation is now offering the 90th version of a new license plate.

DOT license plate administrator, Paul Cornelius, says the “Fly Our Colors” plate features the colors of the Iowa and U.S. flags.

“The top of the plate is blue and then the middle of the plate is white and the bottom of the plate would be red. And then it kind of has an eagle in the middle that is kind of gray that you can see through the plate,” Cornelius says.

Part of the money from the plate will go into the state’s flood mitigation fund. He says you can get the plate at your county treasurer’s office in a standard number version — or you can personalize the plate. “The 35 dollar initial fee would be for the flood mitigation fund…and then there’s a $10 annual registration fee. That’s also for the flood mitigation fund, and that’s at the time of renewal,” according to Cornelius. “Then the personalized plates — it’s a $60 initial fee — so you have your normal $25 plate fee, then $35 of that 60 goes to the flood mitigation fund.”

Cornelius says there are a couple of ways to order the new red, white and blue plate. You can get a standard number plate by going to the treasurer’s office. “If you want the personalized plate, then you would order that just like you would the blackout or any other one,” he says. “You can do that online. Or there’s a form that we use, there’s a special plate form that you can also fill out. You can get that from your county treasurer and mail that into the DOT.”

Cornelius says the hours vary at the 99 county treasurer offices, so you should check ahead to be sure they are open before you go there.