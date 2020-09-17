Sioux, Lyon and Plymouth Counties have state’s top Covid positivity rates

The latest coronavirus data on the state’s website appears to show increasing spread of the virus in the northwest corner of the state.

The 14-day Covid positivity rate in Sioux County was 28.2% at 10 a.m. today. That’s 1.5% higher than yesterday morning. Lyon County’s positivity rate is 23% and Plymouth County’s has been falling, but was at 16.6% at 10 a.m. today

Covid cases in Winnebago County in north central Iowa have also been on the increase and 17% of Winnebago County residents who’ve been tested for Covid in the past two weeks had the virus. Carroll, Crawford and Osceola Counties also have positivity rates above 15%.

At 10 o’clock this morning, the state website indicated 1248 Iowans have died of Covid, with 14 of those deaths reported and confirmed by the state in the past 24 hours.