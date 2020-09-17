Sanctions process sped up for bars caught flouting pandemic rules

Hundreds of bars, taverns, nightclubs and breweries in four Iowa counties reopened last night after being closed for nearly three weeks.

The bar closures and reopenings in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn and Polk Counties are part of the governor’s pandemic decrees. Governor Reynolds is warning there will be quicker state enforcement of social distancing in all bars and restaurants in the state.

“We have a speedier due process through the Alcoholic Beverages Division for existing bars and restaurants that don’t follow the health declaration requirements,” Reynolds said yesterday.

There are fines for first and second offenses. A bar or restaurant will lose their liquor license on a third offense if it continues to let customers skirt the social distancing requirements. Customers must be seated while eating and drinking in a bar or restaurant in addition to the six-feet of separation standard.