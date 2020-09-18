State incentives approved for Ankeny food company

The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board has approved state incentives for a central Iowa food manufacturing company.

Economic Development Authority spokesperson, Jessica O’Reilly says the board approved tax benefits for the Mrs. Clark’s Food plant in Ankeny. “They are working to add approximately 60-thousand square feet to their existing facility and update some existing equipment to increase their product line utilization output,” O’Reilly says. “Mrs. Clark’s Foods manufactures products such as mayonnaise, juices, salad dressings, and barbecue sauces.”

She says the tax incentives come through the High Quality Jobs program. She says the $9.25 million capital investment project is expected to create 19 jobs.

The board also approved an award for an Urbandale startup company. She says Inflexion Point Technologies create a system for farm planters that can be used on new or existing machines. The system applies treatments to seeds on the planter. She says they received a $25,000 Proof of Commercial Relevance (POCR) loan for intellectual property development.

The board also approved the same type and amount of a loan for the Stagerie in Clive. The company provides staging consultation for people and real estate agents in selling homes.