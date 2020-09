Des Moines police say two boys are charged in a fatal shooting early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment complex just north of Drake University about half past midnight and found 21-year-old Joshua Gabriel of Des Moines shot. He died at the hospital a short time later.

Police are holding two boys, ages 14 and 15, in the case. Both are from Des Moines. Both are charged as juveniles with robbery and murder.

It’s the capital city’s 19th homicide this year.