More ad spending expected in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race, focused on Ginsburg seat

The barrage of campaign ads focused on Iowa’s U.S. Senate race will be increasing, as groups seek to influence voters’ opinions about filling the vacancy Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death created on the Supreme Court.

The conservative Judicial Crisis Network will spend $2.2 million on ads in Iowa and three other states to support the person President Trump nominates later this week. Demand Justice, a liberal group, has said it will spend $10 million in Iowa and other states to try to stop Ginsburg’s seat from being filled by the current Senate Republican majority which includes Joni Ernst, who’s seeking a second term in the U.S. Senate.

A liberal organization that’s part of the “Progress Now” network will make ad buys in Iowa and other states with competitive Senate races. Progress Iowa executive director Matt Sinovic said the group has launched a website to serve as a clearinghouse for rallies and other events related to the fight over Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat.

“In-state, local actions to hold senators accountable, that they listen to their actual constituents,” Sinovic said, adding his group will hire a new staff member for the organizational effort.

Just before news of Ginsburg’s death on Friday, The Des Moines Register reported outside groups had purchased $155 million worth of advertising for the race between Republican Senator Ernst and Democratic challenging Theresa Greenfield. It’s the second-most expensive Senate race in the country.