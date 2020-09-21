Shooting leaves woman hospitalized in Fort Dodge

A shooting early Sunday in Fort Dodge left a young woman critically hurt.

An 18-year-old female was the only person shot in the incident. She sustained life-threatening injuries. She was transported to the hospital in Fort Dodge then transferred to a Des Moines area hospital.

Police say the victim was in a vehicle when the shooting happened and the shots came from another vehicle. No arrests have been made thus far. The Fort Dodge Police Department and Iowa DCI are continuing to investigate.

The condition of the woman shot was not known as of the time of this report.

(By Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)