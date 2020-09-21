Sioux City man dies in Plymouth County accident

One person died in a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Plymouth County.

A 2018 Nissan Versa and a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup collided at an intersection of county paved roads, near Hinton, causing 19-year-old Jared Chew of Sioux City to be ejected from a vehicle. Chew died at the hospital. The driver of the Nissan, along with the other passengers in the car were transported to MercyOne Sioux City hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Unity Point of St. Lukes in Sioux City.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)