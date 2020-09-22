Grassley and Ernst issue new statements on Supreme Court opening

Iowa’s two U.S. Senators have signaled they will follow the lead of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and are preparing to vote soon on a nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Both Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are members of the Judiciary Committee, which will hold a hearing and take the first votes on the nomination. In a written statement released late Monday afternoon, Ernst said there is much to consider over the coming days and she will carry out her duty to evaluate the nominee, once President Trump announces his pick. Senator Chuck Grassley also released a written statement, about half an hour after Ernst’s. Grassley said party leaders have decided to move ahead and he has a responsibility to evaluate the nominee based on the merits.

Grassley had a role in refusing to consider President Obama’s 2016 nominee for a Supreme Court vacancy. Grassley said voters elected a Republican president in 2016 and expanded the Republican majority in the Senate in 2018. Grassley said that gives Republican every right to act on Trump’s nominee. Grassley added that if the shoe were on the other foot, Senate Democrats wouldn’t hesitate to use their Constitutional authority and anything else at their disposal to fill this seat.

The chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party said it’s hypocritical for Republicans to rush to fill Ginsburg’s seat on the court after failing to consider Obama’s nominee in 2016.