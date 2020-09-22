Grassley’s ‘PIDGIN’ tale on Twitter leads to Sheboygan

Amid the debate over the future of the U.S. Supreme Court, Senator Chuck Grassley’s Saturday afternoon tweet announcing he found someone’s pet pigeon dead in the yard at his Iowa farm got some attention in the Twitterverse.

Grassley typed out the ID info on the bird’s legs before apologizing for the bad news being displayed, ironically, via the website that has a blue bird for its logo. Thousands of Twitter users engaged, some to comment on Grassley spelling pigeon “PIDGIN” — that word stands for common vocabulary among people who speak different languages.

Other Twitter users recalled Grassley’s 2012 “assume deer dead” tweet after his vehicle was damaged by a deer. Grassley solved that mystery with another tweet Friday night, saying: “I assumed deer dead bc it was night and no carcas,” was found.

On Monday, Grassley thanked his Twitter followers for solving the “pidgin” mystery, tweeting that the bird had been a racing pigeon for the Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Flying Club.