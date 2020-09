An arrest has been made after a drive-by shooting over the weekend in Fort Dodge.

Eighteen-year-old Denahrrio K. Lewil of Fort Dodge is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot an 18-year-old female around 2 a.m. Sunday. Lewil allegedly opened fire with a handgun, firing multiple times.

The woman was the only person injured in the shooting. She was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. There was no update available on her condition.

(By Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)