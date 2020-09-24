Eagle Grove schools cancel classes after COVID-19 outbreak

A north-central Iowa school district has canceled classes for today and Friday due to COVID-19 cases being reported.

Officials with the Eagle Grove Community School District announced Wednesday their decision to cancel classes due to 100 of the approximately 1,000 students in the district are now in quarantine. Eagle Grove superintendent Jess Tolliver said this includes 25 staff members being isolated.

The football and volleyball games for Eagle Grove have been canceled for the next two weeks. Beginning this Monday, there will be virtual learning for students for a one week period. School officials will evaluate the situation to determine if classes will resume in person on October 6th or if they will apply for a two-week waiver from the Iowa Department of Education to continue to offer classes virtually.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)