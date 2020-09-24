ISU to allow fans at next home game with Oklahoma

Iowa State University athletic director Jaimie Pollard announced today that they will allow fans into the next home football game on October 3rd against Oklahoma.

Pollard says they made the decision after a drop in the number of positive tests for the coronavirus. He projects there will be around 15,000 fans at the game.

ISU had first said it was going to allow 25,000 in for the season opener earlier this month — but the school president then reversed that decision and there were no fans at the game.