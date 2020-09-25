Five more businesses face state fines for violating COVID-19 regulations

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division has filed five more complaints against businesses for violations of the governor’s COVID-19 disaster proclamation requirements.

IABD announced the first six charges against bars earlier this week. Those charged can agree to a $1,000 fine — or ask for a hearing from an administrative law judge.

The latest establishments to face violations are:

Pour Bastards Pub in Newton; Barefoot Bar in Spirit Lake; Kelly’s Little Nipper in Des Moines; Latitude 41 in Polk City; Jalapeno Bar & Grill in Eagle Grove.

The charges include things like failing to keep proper social distancing between customers.