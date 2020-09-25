Man convicted of murdering Oskaloosa couple executed in federal prison

The man convicted of killing an Oskaloosa couple in 1999 was executed Thursday evening.

Forty-year-old Christopher Vialva was executed at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. In June of 1999, Vialva and four others kidnapped Todd and Stacie Bagley, who were visiting relatives in Killeen, Texas.

The couple was held at gunpoint and then forced into the trunk of their car. After driving for several hours, the kidnappers stopped at an isolated area on the Fort Hood military reservation. The Bagley’s car was doused with gasoline, before Vialva shot Todd and Stacie in the head, then the car was set on fire.

In 2000, a jury convicted Vialva and co-defendant Brandon Bernard of first-degree murder, carjacking and conspiracy to commit murder and both were sentenced to death. Bernard’s execution date has not been set.

(By Joe Lancello, KBOE, Oskaloosa)