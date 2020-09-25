U-I medical administrator sees hope in development of COVID-19 vaccine

The University of Iowa’s Vice President for Medical Affairs, Brooks Jackson, says he is encouraged about the prospect for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The data emerging on the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates currently in large phase-three clinical trials in the U.S. looks very promising,” Jackson says. Jackson says Iowa is doing its part. The U-I is one of the sites in the Pfizer COVID-19 trial and he says they recently completed the target enrollment for the trial.

Jackson says they are starting to plan for using a vaccine. “And while it is difficult to predict the timing of vaccine approval — we are beginning now to work to plan for the logistics of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in coordination with the Iowa Department of Public Health,” according to Jackson. “This groundwork will ensure that we will be ready to administer rapidly, one or more COVID-19 vaccines when the time comes.”

Jackson made his comments during the Board of Regents meeting Wednesday.