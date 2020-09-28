FEMA opening disaster center in Ames, Cedar Rapids center closed

FEMA is making adjustments to the drive-through derecho disaster recovery centers in Iowa. Spokesman John Mills says the center in Cedar Rapids closed Saturday evening.

“In Marshalltown, the recovery center will be open for one more week and close at the end of the day on Saturday, October 3rd. And we are opening some new ones — there will be one in Story County in Ames — opening Tuesday at noon. And then in Scott County, we are going to relocate our recovery center in Bettendorf, just over to Davenport,” according to Mills.

He says they work with the state to have the drive-through centers open where they are needed. “The Cedar Rapids location has been the busiest, it’s in the hardest-hit county. About 400 visitors have come to the recovery center in Cedar Rapids,” Mills says. “In Marshalltown, we’ve been seeing between about 20 and 50 people a day coming to that location.”

He says FEMA has approved grants for some 1,900 Iowans worth $7.2 million. “Of the more than seven million dollars in FEMA grants that we’ve provided to homeowners and renters — more than five million has been provided to residents of Linn County,” he says.

Mills says the disaster centers are just one option for getting help. “Most people are getting assistance without ever meeting with FEMA in person. They’re registering online at disasterassitance.gov. That’s how most people are receiving assistance,” Mills says. “Some people are choosing to call FEMA directly on the phone and register that way. And that number is 800-621-3362.”

Mills says FEMA is an option for damage not covered by insurance. He says thousands have reported they have insurance and FEMA can’t by law duplicate insurance payments. Mills says FEMA is able to work one-on-one with people –whether they have insurance or not — if they have serious damage to their homes. The derecho traveled across Iowa on August 10th.