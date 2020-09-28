State Board votes to temporarily replace Davenport superintendent

The State Board of Education is temporarily replacing the superintendent and chief financial officer of the Davenport school district.

The state board took the action Friday and the Department of Education released a statement saying the move came after “consistent failure” of the district to address inequities in how minority students are disciplined, inadequate special education services, and serious school safety concerns.

The statement says the state provided a conditional accreditation with a corrective action plan and also gave the district extensive support to the administration and school board members to try and remedy the problems.