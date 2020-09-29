Eastern Iowa man sentenced prison for child sex trafficking

A Hills man will spend more than 22 years in federal prison for his conviction on charges that include sex trafficking in eastern Iowa.

Fifty-three-year-old Kendall Streb was found guilty by a jury of three counts of child sex trafficking, two counts of distributing meth to children, and three other drug-related charges.

Information presented at his trial revealed he took three minors aged 15 through 17 to hotel rooms in Iowa City, Coralville, and Cedar Rapids — and paid them with cash and meth for sex between November 2018 and February 2019.