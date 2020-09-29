Harvest jumps forward with a good weather week

Iowa farmers had nearly seven days suitable for fieldwork last week and made the most of it.

The U.S.D.A. reports says 12% of the corn has been harvested, up from four percent last week, and almost three weeks ahead of last year and nine days ahead of average.

The soybean harvest was at 30% complete — up from seven percent last week. The bean harvest is 19 days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the five-year average.

It is the largest percentage of soybeans and corn harvested by September 27th since 2012 when 48% of the corn and 41% of soybeans been harvested. Farmers in the northwest and west-central Iowa continue to lead the way with almost half of their soybean acreage harvested.