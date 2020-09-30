Waterloo police identify two people killed in weekend shooting

Two people killed in a weekend shooting spree in Waterloo have been identified.

Police say 22-year-old Da’Curious Burkett of Waterloo and 28-year-old Takeya Hogan-Camp of West Des Moines both died in the incident. The injured included a 28-year-old Waterloo woman, four men from Waterloo whose ages range from 21 to 31, and a 24-year-old man from Rock Island, Illinois. They were treated for leg, hand and ankle injuries.

Police did not identify four other people who were hurt by broken glass or by falling and being trampled on as they tried to escape. The shooting rampage happened early Saturday morning at a former downtown bar that authorities say was being used as an unauthorized nightclub.

Police say the building was packed with around 100 people when the shooting began.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)