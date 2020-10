The Iowa Department of Human Services reports a baby has been turned over to the state under the Safe Haven procedure.

DHS says the baby girl was born on September 13th — but other details are not being released to protect the parents’ identity. Parents can leave infants who are 30 days old or younger at a hospital or health care facility without fear of prosecution for abandonment.

This is the 45th time a child has been turned over to the state since the Safe Haven law went into effect in 2001.