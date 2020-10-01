Iowa sees 31% increase in Covid hospitalizations in past 2 weeks

The number of Iowa nursing home residents who’ve died of Covid-19 has surpassed 700.

Nursing home residents account for just over half of all Covid deaths in Iowa and the state website shows there are currently coronavirus outbreaks at 52 long-term care facilities.

The number of Iowans hospitalized for treatment of Covid today is 31% higher than it was two weeks ago. The state’s corornavirus website lists 407 hospitalized patients today.

The number of Covid patients in intensive care is 13% higher than it was two weeks ago.

Lyon County in northwest Iowa now has the highest Covid positivity rate among residents who’ve been tested in the past two

weeks. The state website shows 31 percent of Lyon County residents screened for Covid in the past 14 days had the virus.

Another dozen counties have two-week averages showing at least 15% of those who have been tested for Covid had the virus.