Fort Dodge police arrest man after all-night stand-off

A man has been taken into custody after an all-night standoff with the Fort Dodge Police over the weekend.

The man identified by police as Christopher Smith faces multiple charges from the incident. There were warrants for Smith’s arrest issued prior to this incident.

The suspect barricaded himself in a bedroom of a residence. Officers eventually deployed a chemical into the room, forcing Smith out. After he jumped out of a bedroom window officers were able to take him into custody.

(By Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)