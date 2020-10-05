Body found in burning SUV in Sioux County cornfield

Sioux County authorities say a body was found inside a burning vehicle in the middle of a cornfield near Ireton on Friday night.

Responders discovered a 2007 Jeep Commander fully engulfed by fire. The body of a person was discovered inside the Jeep. The body was transported to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy. The name of the dead person is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of relatives.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office. Sioux County authorities have not commented on whether they believe the incident involves foul play.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)