Grassley won’t be tested for Covid, Ernst tests negative

Three Republicans in the U.S. Senate have tested positive for Covid, but Senator Chuck Grassley’s spokesman says the 87-year-old senator will not be tested.

Grassley and Senator Mike Lee of Utah, who has the virus, were both at a Judiciary Committee meeting last Thursday, but Grassley spokesman Michael Zona says Grassley’s doctors do not recommend that he be tested because Grassley wasn’t seated next to Senator Lee. Zona says Grassley hasn’t had close contact with anyone suspected or confirmed to have the virus.

Grassley is the president pro tempore of the U.S. Senate, which makes him third in the line to the presidency, behind the speaker of the House and the vice president. Grassley issued a statement via Twitter, saying he regularly prays for President Trump and others in authority, but added an additional prayer that Trump and the first lady get well soon from the coronavirus.

Iowa’s other U.S. Senator, Joni Ernst, did take a Covid test and found out this weekend it was negative.