IRS looking for Iowans who may be eligible for Economic Impact checks

The IRS is sending out a special mailing to some residents of Iowa and the U.S. who may be eligible for the Economic Impact Payment.

IRS spokesman, Chris Millers, says they want to get a check to everyone who is eligible. “We don’t have enough information on them to send them a payment, so we need them to update their information with us,” Miller explains. “There are about nine million people who are getting this special mailing — including about 71,000 in Iowa alone.”

He says the people targeted by the letters are usually low income and don’t have to file a tax return. Miller says they developed the letter list by using W-2’s, 10-99 forms, and other third-party statements to create this group. Miller says if you got a letter and may be eligible, you need to do one thing.

“We’re encouraging them to register with us by using the IRS’s nonfilers tool, which is available on our website, IRS.gov. They simply put in very simple information and that allows us to find out if they are eligible. We want people to register on our website by October 15th,” according to Miller.

He says they set that deadline in the hopes they can get the checks out by the end of the year. He says individuals could get $1,200 or $2,400 for each couple and $500 for each eligible dependent child or dependent. Miller says if you think you may be eligible, you can go to the website and check before you receive a letter.