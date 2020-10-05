Radio Iowa

Man found dead in possible accident at Cedar Falls Target Distribution Center

Update) Police have identified the man as 32-year-old Ian Jimenez of Los Angeles, California. The driver of the semi has been identified as 61-year-old Marcus Peeler of Las Vegas, Nevada. Police say they are continuing the investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Previous story:

Police are investigating a fatal weekend accident at the Target Distribution Center in Cedar Falls.

Cedar Falls public safety officials were dispatched to the Target Distribution Center Sunday just after 11:30 a.m. on a report of an unresponsive man in the parking lot. According to officials, emergency crews determined the man was dead and evidence indicated that the victim had been run over by a semi-tractor.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

