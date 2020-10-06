Another judge rules on ballot request forms from 3 Iowa counties

Republicans may appeal a judge’s ruling that has cast more confusion on absentee ballot request forms sent to voters in Woodbury, Linn and Johnson Counties.

A district court judge has issued a temporarily ruling that — if it stands — means thousands of absentee ballot request forms in those three counties may now be valid. The auditors in Woodbury, Johnson and Linn Counties mailed forms that included the voter’s address and voter ID number.

Other judges have ruled the forms sent by auditors in those three counties violated the Secretary of State’s order that only blank forms be mailed to voters.

The auditors in Woodbury, Johnson and Linn Counties have been notifying voters to re-submit their absentee ballot requests if they used the forms that have been the subject of these lawsuits.