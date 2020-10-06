Harvest continues speeding ahead

Iowa farmers continue to benefit from good weather as they bring in the crops.

The U.S.D.A. weekly report shows one-quarter of the Iowa corn crop has been harvested — which is more than three weeks ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the five-year average.

It is only the second time since 2000 that at least one-quarter of the corn was harvested by October 4th. The soybean harvest is now at 55 percent. This is the second time in the last 15 years that at least half of the soybean crop was harvested by October 4th.

The report says farmers in south-central Iowa are way behind the average — with only 18 percent of the beans there in the bin.