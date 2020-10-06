Name of victim in house explosion near Meservey released

More details are being released about a deadly house explosion in north-central Iowa over the weekend.

Franklin County authorities say they were called to the 500 block of 250th Street southeast of Meservey shortly after 3:35 Saturday afternoon. On arrival, rescuers were able to take one unnamed person from the house that had severe injuries and life-flight them to Unity Point Hospital in Des Moines.

Authorities later found the body of 71-year-old Janice Doane who died from injuries sustained in the accident. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)