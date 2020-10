A farmer was killed in a grain bin accident Wednesday afternoon in Hardin County near Eldora.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a man was buried under a significant amount of corn which was spilling from a grain bin. The individual was located and recovered from the corn. The victim is identified as 79-year-old Kennerly Reece of rural Eldora.

Reece’s body was recovered by several law enforcement, fire and rescue departments and multiple area farmers.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)