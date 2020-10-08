Pair caught with meth in Iowa school lot sentenced to prison

A man and woman caught late at night in the Marion High School parking lot with two pounds of meth have been sentenced to federal prison.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Christin Campbell-Martin of Ames and 28-year-old Adam Scott Leiva of Marshalltown had been driving around Iowa, selling meth for a couple of days, and were arrested in late May of 2018 before they could sell a batch in the Cedar Rapids area.

Campbell-Martin has 25 prior convictions and she’ll spend 16 years in federal prison. Leiva has 13 prior convictions and his sentence was for 19-and-a-half years.